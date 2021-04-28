How Adidas Canada is bringing out its optimistic side The sportswear brand has enlisted 10 of Canada's top athletes to help the global campaign reach a big local audience.

Adidas Canada is joining other markets in the brand’s global campaign with a local push featuring Canadian athletes.

The campaign is the latest expression of the brand’s attitude, “Impossible is Nothing,” and is “about bringing back an attitude to life that inspires people to see all of the possibilities and shape a better future together, at a time when the world needs something to believe in,” explains Stewart Smith, VP of the Adidas brand.

The campaign, which was created by Adidas’ own brand and product teams in partnership with creative agency Sockeye, focuses on the optimistic message of seeing and seizing the possibilities of everyday life, which Smith says he believes will resonate with a Canadian audience.

The new campaign began rolling out last week as a film series, expressing the message of the campaign through some of the most prominent people in the world, including Beyonce. In Canada, the local execution consists of OOH in Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton, supported by social, digital and TV elements, as well as displays in retail stores that are allowed to be open, Smith says.

The Canadian campaign features 10 athletes, including Connor McDavid, Tessa Virtue, Kyle Lowry, Rebecca Johnston and Sarah Nurse.

While the campaign is “for all Canadians,” Adidas is specifically targeting the 18 to 34 cohort, with a target reach of 80%. Smith says the optimistic tone of the campaign, partnered with “strong” investment in a 360-degree approach will help it achieve that goal.

So, too, will the Canadian athletes featured as part of “Seeing Possibilities,” which covers sports ranging from basketball to Olympic diving to all levels of competitive hockey.

“We’ve found localization is a really important pillar through various marketing initiatives,” explains Smith. “These local ambassadors and athletes really help us connect with our Canadian consumer.”