Studio M names new leadership Bryan Reid takes over as president for a departing Mike Mills, as Jennifer Cunningham takes on a strategic VP role.

Toronto-based independent creative agency Studio M has made some key leadership changes with the departure of former president Mike Mills to pursue other opportunities.

Replacing Mills as president is Bryan Reid, a founding partner of Studio M in 2004 who has led its creative offering in several capacities.

In his new role, Reid will be responsible for guiding the shop’s vision and growing its team to address the shifting demands of clients and the market. As Reid moves into his new role, ECD Ren Olivieri, who joined Studio M in 2015, will lead the creative department.

Joining Reid in a senior leadership role is Jennifer Cunningham, who – along with a promotion to VP – has also been named a partner in the agency. Cunningham has worked at Studio M since 2017, most recently as director of client service. As vice president, she will work directly with Reid, primarily on the agency’s strategic planning.

The pair will lead a team responsible for a varied client list that includes WestJet, Under Armour, Quaker, Sysco Canada, ATCO and Crohns & Colitis Canada.