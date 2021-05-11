Mosaic restructures to be more integrated across borders Already integrating its offering across disciplines, the agency has also made an array of promotions to help create flexible teams between four North American offices.

Mosaic North America has restructured its operations and made a number of promotions within its creative, strategic and design teams in a push to better integrate its operations and meet client demand.

Core to the restructuring was the removal of barriers between the agency’s offices and employee disciplines, according to Sub Nijjar, who was hired as Mosaic’s Canadian president last fall. Staff from Mosaic’s offices in Toronto, Montreal, Chicago and Dallas will work in a borderless way, and the shift will enable the agency to “cast teams based on both craft and regional skills” so that it can better meet the evolving needs of individual clients, Nijjar says.

The restructuring is being facilitated, in part, by a number of changes across the agency’s offices.

On the creative front, the agency’s Chicago-based SVP and ECD Justine Greenwald will lead the North American creative team, with Laura Serra – who was hired as group CD in 2019 – being promoted to VP and ECD to provide local creative leadership in the Canadian office. Also, Jef Moore and Anthony Hachez have been named CDs in Toronto and Montreal, respectively, while Kareem Halfawi has been promoted to ACD in Toronto.

In design, Toronto-based Dave Watson will continue to lead the department across North America as VP and ECD. Within that offering, Nick Pilon and Steve Gauder have been promoted to CD, Sheldon Powers and Karl Chen to ACD, Mark Mabey to senior designer and Ilze Lardins to senior art director.

Strategy at Mosaic will be led by Chicago-based strategy and innovation lead John Manley. In Mosaic’s Canadian offices, he’ll be supported by Meg Kerr, who has been promoted to senior director of strategy, Lavana Pauk, promoted to strategy director and Ben Driver, promoted to senior manager of measurement.

Clients have been looking to Mosaic to deliver a more integrated approach to the work it does for them, Nijjar tells strategy. That still includes the commerce, shopper and experiential expertise it has built over the years, one it strengthened with the hiring of Jason Dubroy as SVP of integrated commerce in February, but even that hire was to help steer the push toward greater integration.

“While we continue to specialize in being a commerce- and conversion-focused agency across North America, the work is not as siloed as it once was,” Nijjar says. “Our ability to be more flexible with our teams and talent will create a competitive advantage for us, both in the U.S. and in Canada. We have a creatively driven suite of services that can help drive our clients’ business and a fully-integrated North American team to support them.”

In addition to the restructuring, Mosaic has plans to launch a brand refresh in the near future centred around a “building brands in dimension” framework.