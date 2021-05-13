Shortlist released for 2021 SIA Awards The winning work in retail, shopper marketing and brand activations will be revealed later this month.

The judges have wrapped up their virtual deliberations, and now the shortlisted campaigns for the 2021 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards can be revealed.

The SIA Awards showcase breakthrough achievements spanning retail innovation, shopper marketing, brand activations and experiential. The awards are selected by a jury of brand- and agency-side experts, co-chaired this year by Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products, and Sandra Sanderson, SVP of marketing at Sobeys.

The winners will be announced virtually and on strategy on May 26, part of the Shopper Marketing Forum.