Shortlist released for 2021 SIA Awards

The winning work in retail, shopper marketing and brand activations will be revealed later this month.
By Staff 
2 hours ago
shopper

The judges have wrapped up their virtual deliberations, and now the shortlisted campaigns for the 2021 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards can be revealed.

The SIA Awards showcase breakthrough achievements spanning retail innovation, shopper marketing, brand activations and experiential. The awards are selected by a jury of brand- and agency-side experts, co-chaired this year by Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products, and Sandra Sanderson, SVP of marketing at Sobeys.

The winners will be announced virtually and on strategy on May 26, part of the Shopper Marketing Forum.

Campaign Agency Client
A Very Merry Veterans Thank You Studio M ATCO Group
Bacon Swiss Crispy Arrivals + Departures Carl’s Jr
Be Well Launch Bensimon Byrne Rexall
BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card Launch UM, Reprise, FCB BMO Financial Group
Cal for Cal FCB Michelob Ultra
Cards For All Rethink London Drugs
Catch the Scam Zulu Alpha Kilo HomeEquity Bank
Check your Reflex Zulu Alpha Kilo Responsible Gambling Council (RGC)
Courage is Beautiful Ogilvy Canada Unilever (Dove)
Doritos Ketchup+ BBDO Canada PepsiCo Foods Canada
Draw Ketchup Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada
Emoji Installation Leo Burnett MOCA
ESCape Abuse UNION Interval House
Feed Imagination Zulu Alpha Kilo Campbell Company of Canada
Gingerbread Höme Rethink IKEA Canada
Give a sit Rethink Procure Foundation
Greatest Outback Of All Time (GOOAT) Zulu Alpha Kilo Subaru Canada
Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada
Hellmann’s vs. Virtual Food Waste Ogilvy Canada Unilever
Human Lives Crossing lg2 Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
Leveraging the Love & Hate Omnicom Media Group (Touché!) Sport Chek
LiVE by CF North Strategic Cadillac Fairview
Living Radars lg2 Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
Make It Canadian Rethink Molson Canadian
Nando’s Canada Spicy P(ERi-PERi) The Colony Project Nando’s Canada
Not For Lease The Local Collective Roncesvalles Village BIA
Operation: Puck Drop Wasserman Canadian Tire
Out-of-work mannequins Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas (TABIA)
Pair It Forward lg2 LCBO
Pay Tribute Wunderman Thompson HSBC Canada
Projecting Hope Zulu Alpha Kilo Cineplex
Remembrance Island Wunderman Thompson Canada Royal Canadian Legion
Robin Hood Flour Leo Burnett Robin Hood
Rolling Paper Straws Rethink Truss Beverages
See What Care Can Do UM, Huge Sinai Health
SickKids VS: One Million Strong Cossette SickKids Foundation
Stick Together for Small Business Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada (Kraft Peanut Butter)
The Burger Man Hunt Rethink A&W Canada
The Chocolatory OneMethod (A Division of Bensimon Byrne) KITKAT Canada
The Golden Oven FCB McCain
The Hiring Billboard lg2 Exceldor
The World Needs More Nerds Rethink Science World
Trojan & Chill Forsman & Bodenfors Trojan Canada
Voilà by Sobeys UM, Sid Lee Empire
Won’t Wake the Baby Ads Rethink IKEA Canada
