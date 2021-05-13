Shortlist released for 2021 SIA Awards
The winning work in retail, shopper marketing and brand activations will be revealed later this month.
The judges have wrapped up their virtual deliberations, and now the shortlisted campaigns for the 2021 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards can be revealed.
The SIA Awards showcase breakthrough achievements spanning retail innovation, shopper marketing, brand activations and experiential. The awards are selected by a jury of brand- and agency-side experts, co-chaired this year by Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products, and Sandra Sanderson, SVP of marketing at Sobeys.
The winners will be announced virtually and on strategy on May 26, part of the Shopper Marketing Forum.
|Campaign
|Agency
|Client
|A Very Merry Veterans Thank You
|Studio M
|ATCO Group
|Bacon Swiss Crispy
|Arrivals + Departures
|Carl’s Jr
|Be Well Launch
|Bensimon Byrne
|Rexall
|BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card Launch
|UM, Reprise, FCB
|BMO Financial Group
|Cal for Cal
|FCB
|Michelob Ultra
|Cards For All
|Rethink
|London Drugs
|Catch the Scam
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|HomeEquity Bank
|Check your Reflex
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Responsible Gambling Council (RGC)
|Courage is Beautiful
|Ogilvy Canada
|Unilever (Dove)
|Doritos Ketchup+
|BBDO Canada
|PepsiCo Foods Canada
|Draw Ketchup
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Emoji Installation
|Leo Burnett
|MOCA
|ESCape Abuse
|UNION
|Interval House
|Feed Imagination
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Campbell Company of Canada
|Gingerbread Höme
|Rethink
|IKEA Canada
|Give a sit
|Rethink
|Procure Foundation
|Greatest Outback Of All Time (GOOAT)
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Subaru Canada
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Hellmann’s vs. Virtual Food Waste
|Ogilvy Canada
|Unilever
|Human Lives Crossing
|lg2
|Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
|Leveraging the Love & Hate
|Omnicom Media Group (Touché!)
|Sport Chek
|LiVE by CF
|North Strategic
|Cadillac Fairview
|Living Radars
|lg2
|Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
|Make It Canadian
|Rethink
|Molson Canadian
|Nando’s Canada Spicy P(ERi-PERi)
|The Colony Project
|Nando’s Canada
|Not For Lease
|The Local Collective
|Roncesvalles Village BIA
|Operation: Puck Drop
|Wasserman
|Canadian Tire
|Out-of-work mannequins
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas (TABIA)
|Pair It Forward
|lg2
|LCBO
|Pay Tribute
|Wunderman Thompson
|HSBC Canada
|Projecting Hope
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Cineplex
|Remembrance Island
|Wunderman Thompson Canada
|Royal Canadian Legion
|Robin Hood Flour
|Leo Burnett
|Robin Hood
|Rolling Paper Straws
|Rethink
|Truss Beverages
|See What Care Can Do
|UM, Huge
|Sinai Health
|SickKids VS: One Million Strong
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation
|Stick Together for Small Business
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz Canada (Kraft Peanut Butter)
|The Burger Man Hunt
|Rethink
|A&W Canada
|The Chocolatory
|OneMethod (A Division of Bensimon Byrne)
|KITKAT Canada
|The Golden Oven
|FCB
|McCain
|The Hiring Billboard
|lg2
|Exceldor
|The World Needs More Nerds
|Rethink
|Science World
|Trojan & Chill
|Forsman & Bodenfors
|Trojan Canada
|Voilà by Sobeys
|UM, Sid Lee
|Empire
|Won’t Wake the Baby Ads
|Rethink
|IKEA Canada