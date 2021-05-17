Zulu adds four as it wins new business An ongoing "re-engineering" and a new global client result in additions to the agency's creative and client service teams.

Clockwise from top-left: Dane Boaz, Maura Kelly, Lisa Walton-Rixon and Juan Torres.

Zulu Alpha Kilo added to its creative and client service teams in response to new business.

The agency’s latest new business is a global assignment with Kitchener-based online learning platform D2L (previously known as Desire2Learn). That’s on top of other recent assignments for Ratesdotca and the Ottawa Senators, as well as an expanded relationship with Consonant.

On the creative side, Zulu has hired the team of Juan Torres and Dane Boaz as ACDs. The creative team comes to Zulu from DentsuOne (formerly known as Grip), where their work included the KFC Bitcoin Bucket and “PuppySwap” for the Toronto Humane Society. They also worked on campaigns for RBC, Lindt Chocolate and Kokanee.

To help lead some of its new business, Zulu has hired Lisa Walton-Rixon as a group account director, overseeing the D2L, Ratesdotca and Consonant accounts, as well a long-time client Whirlpool.

Walton-Rixon was most recently one of the founding members of Toronto agency Humanity, where she was VP of client relationships, and also brings experience in Canada, the U.K., Bangladesh and New Zealand from the likes of Cossette, BBDO, J. Walter Thompson and Ogilvy. She has worked on clients including Unilever, McDonald’s, Kellogg’s, Wrigley and HSBC.

Zulu has also hired Maura Kelly as an account director for its Subaru work. Kelly has a background working with automotive clients, having worked most recently on the Chevrolet account at McCann Canada, where she helped launch the Chevrolet Blazer and Trailblazer into market and worked on the brand’s “Canadian Dream” platform.

The four hires are the latest in a series of promotions and new hires made at the independent shop. In February, Zulu made a series of hires and promotions across the agency before adding Brian Murray as ECD in early March. Additional promotions followed as the agency “re-engineered” itself, including that of Mike Sutton to CEO.