Canadians are eager for events, unless it’s for charity IMI's latest report also suggests an inevitable rebound for foodservice and that in-store ads are a bigger purchase driver than social.

While intent to participate in charity events remains sluggish, the desire to take in community events and concerts, is exploding.

These are among the findings from the latest in IMI’s series of research on economic recovery, which taps consumer behaviours, attitudes and emotions across 39 countries, with feedback from 100,000 people.

Among its findings: there is a net increase in pent up demand (according to the 1,800 Canadian respondents) to take in a community event, up 58% since February. Live concert event intent is also rallying, with a net increase of 43%. By contrast, intent to attend charity events has actually declined from February and September levels, the only type of event showing a downward trajectory.

Intent to vacation inside the country is slipping, but likely at the expense of desire to take a plane (a net increase of 49% since February), and desire to vacation abroad (a net increase of 53%).

Among the surveys other findings is that our appetite for visiting cafes, bars and clubs, QSRs, and family style restaurants remains robust. However, buffet style restaurants, which experienced a turnaround into positive intent territory in February, is back below the line, down -4%.

“Food service is going to rebound, and to rebound strong,” according to Don Mayo, IMI’s global managing partner, who says there is so much built up, pent up demand across the board for different activities, “so expect a fantastic 2022.”

When it comes to reaching target audiences, IMI April survey insights of 5,000 millennial Canadian respondents reveals that Facebook and TikTok are far less impactful on millennial purchasing behaviour than in-store displays, leading Mayo to conclude that for that segment anyway, “in store shopper marketing is absolutely crucial.”

According to the figures, 25% of respondents will not purchase a product based on an in-store display or a digital in-store display, compared with 42% for TikTok and 44% for Facebook. Brand trust is by far the most important product attribute (only 13% of millennials will not buy a product based on trust, compared with 41% for a paper-based flyer, or 48% seeing it in a magazine, the least effective tactic).