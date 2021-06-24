Cannes 2021: Nine Lion wins across three categories on day four Rethink led the way in Brand Experience and Radio, with Taxi, FCB and OneMethod picking up wins in Mobile.

The second-to-last day of the 2021 Cannes Lions brought another handful of Lion wins for Canadian agencies, led by five for Rethink.

In Brand Experience & Activation, the agency won two Lions for the “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”: a Silver in the Branded Games sub-category and a Bronze in Food & Drink.

The agency also turned five nominations in Radio & Audio into three Lion wins. Two of those were for “The Lost Tapes of the 27 Club,” a campaign for mental health non-profit Over The Bridge. The campaign won a Silver Lion in the Non-profit/Charity/Government sub-category, as well as a Bronze in Use of Audio Technology.

Rethink rounded out its Thursday total with another Bronze Lion in Radio & Audio for IKEA Canada’s “Baby Proof Spotify Ads.”

FCB added to its totals for two previously awarded campaigns. FCB Canada added a Bronze in Brand Experience & Activation for “Project Understood,” while FCB/Six added a Bronze Mobile Lion for Lifestyles Condoms’ “Publicly Traded” campaign.

The Mobile Lions also brought the first Bronze wins of the festival for two campaigns.

Taxi won for “The #Unignorable Tower,” a campaign for United Way Greater Toronto that used AR to visualize how much housing was needed to address homelessness in Toronto, placing a building three times the size of the CN Tower in whatever part of the Toronto skyline someone happened to be looking at.

OneMethod’s first Bronze Lion of 2021 came for “Receats,” a project for Toronto restaurant Good Fortune that attempted to offset the expensive cost of food delivery during the pandemic by creating a “secret menu” of items that made them appear like office supplies that could be expensed during a work day.

Canadian agencies were shut out of two highly competitive categories awarded this morning, with no wins among the 15 Creative eCommerce Lions or the 11 Creative Effectiveness Lions.

Brand Experience & Activation (1 Silver, 2 Bronze)

SILVER

“Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada)

Rethink

Partners: Starcom, The Colony Project, Paus Inc, Salt XC, Vapour Music Group

BRONZE

“Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada)

Rethink

Partners: Starcom, The Colony Project, Paus Inc, Salt XC, Vapour Music Group

“Project Understood”

Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI

FCB Canada

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR, Bliss Interactive

Radio & Audio (1 Silver, 2 Bronze)

SILVER

“Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”

Over The Bridge

Rethink

Partners: Wave Productions, Old Man Canyon

BRONZE

“Baby Proof Spotify Ads”

IKEA Canada

Rethink

Partners: Vapor Music Group, Carat Toronto

“Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”

Over The Bridge

Rethink

Partners: Wave Productions, Old Man Canyon

Mobile (3 Bronze)

BRONZE

“Publicly Traded”

Lifestyles Condoms

FCB/Six

Partners: Married to Giants, Grayson Music, Wingman VFX, Theory Crew, Glossy PR

“Receats”

Good Fortune

OneMethod

“The #Unignorbale Tower”

United Way Greater Torotno

Taxi

Partners: Array of Stars, Lossless Films, Norm Li, Alter Ego, Berkeley, Saints Editorial