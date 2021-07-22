Queen St. Bakery stands up for bread in first national campaign Olympian Alysha Newman helps debunk health misconceptions about baked goods.

Queen St. Bakery has enlisted a Canadian Olympian to help drive home its message that it’s okay for even the most health-minded person to eat bread.

In the company’s first national brand campaign, pole vaulter Alysha Newman is blunt about the bakery’s gluten-free products, showcasing her own fitness and athletic ability that she has been able to maintain, despite loving bread.

“If you think real bread honestly weighs you down, let’s see if we can challenge that,” Newman declares in a voiceover while footage of her performing a pole vault plays. “You can eat this and not instantly feel like you’re ready for bed.”

By featuring a world-class athlete such as Newman during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the campaign aims to debunk many of the misgivings people have about baked goods and their impact on fitness and health.

Beyond talking about bread as a whole, the campaign is clear to set Queen St. Bakery’s “real bread” apart from the rest, reflecting the fact that it is made from natural ingredients and is free from the preservatives that help competing brands “last forever.”

Founded in Toronto in 2018, Queen St. Bakery is now available in over 1,000 stores across Canada, motivating the national push. Last year, its national ambitions were bolstered by receiving an equity investment from District Ventures.

The campaign is running nationally on digital and social and will remain in the market through August.