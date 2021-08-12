Conagra lays out its Canadian roots A big brand push behind the likes of VH, Pogo and Hunt's seeks to win over the support of local shoppers.

Shopping at and supporting local businesses has become a priority for many Canadians since the onset of the pandemic – and big CPG companies have been following suit.

“Canadians have become increasingly interested in shopping local and supporting their local economy, but the reality is we still need to buy many of our pantry staples from the supermarket,” says Tebbie Chuchla, head of marketing at CPG giant Conagra Brands. “It can be hard to identify Canadian-produced products.”

According to Chuchla, Conagra is looking to help address that issue with its “Prepared in Canada” campaign, which launched at the start of the summer and now has a new, 30-second spot championing several of its brands that – as big and ubiquitous as they may seem – are made in Canada.

“The program is about celebrating how many of our most popular products are prepared right here at home,” she says. “As a company that prepares a variety of products right here in Canada at four facilities across the country, it was a great opportunity to help Canadians find locally prepared products and support their local economy, as part of their regular grocery shopping.”

Among the brands featured in the spot are VH Sauces and Pogo, both prepared in Quebec; plant-based brand Gardein, prepared in British Columbia; and Aylmer tomatoes, Hunt’s tomatoes and Angie’s Boomchickapop, all prepared in Ontario.

The new creative will run online as YouTube preroll, as well as on a variety of lifestyle, entertainment and websites and run-in content. The full campaign has included PR, media and shopper marketing initiatives, as well as in-store signage, the incorporation of parenting and lifestyle influencers, and both TV and OLV components.