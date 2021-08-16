Zeno Group opens a healthcare practice in Canada The communications agency has brought on Daniella McCrorie and Fiona Buchanan to lead the division.

Zeno Group Canada has brought two execs on board to launch a new healthcare division in its Canadian offices.

Leading the new division is SVP of healthcare Daniella McCrorie (pictured, above).

Previously, McCrorie spent 13 and a half years at Toronto’s Axon Communications, most recently as VP of strategic innovation and previously as VP of business development. While working at health-focused Axon, McCrorie developed and implemented global recruitment, retention and education programs in areas including neuroscience, cardiology, oncology and rare diseases, with a specialization in paediatric populations.

Supporting McCrorie is Fiona Buchanan, VP of healthcare, who will be focused on supporting Zeno Canada’s growth in the global healthcare department.

Buchanan, a former principal with Toronto-based FB Public Relations, also had stints with Argyle PR and GCI in account director and account supervisor roles. She has expertise in the healthcare world from working with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer healthcare clients.

Zeno Group has long had a healthcare practice in its U.S. offices, though this is the first time it will be operating a division dedicated to health clients in Canada.

Elsewhere at the agency, Zeno has also recently hired Shaneel Anjum as digital account director in Canada to help the agency expand its paid media offerings, which include SEO, media buying, digital strategy and analytics and more. Prior to joining Zeno Canada, she led the digital work at 1Milk2Sugars.



Zeno also brought on two other new VPs in April, when it hired Toru Levinson as VP of technology and Aaron Michiels as VP of consumer.