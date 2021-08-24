Cadillac Fairview’s innovation division launches three pilots Ravel by CF has new initiatives to bring more ecommerce deliveries and returns into its shopping centres.

Ravel by CF, Cadillac Fairview’s innovation division, has provided updates on pilot programs that aim to respond to pandemic increases in ecommerce and delivery – as well as give its retailers reason to bring some of that business into its shopping centres.

The first is CF Delivery, which has been launched at CF Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke. Working with same-day delivery company Swyft, retailers in the mall will receive preferred shipping rates on same- and next-day shipping, with the shopping centre serving as a fulfillment hub.

The service is meant to compliment a retailer’s existing omnichannel infrastructure. It can also be integrated with a retailer’s regional distribution centres and store locations not in a CF shopping centre.

Not forgetting the food court, CF has also launched CF Eats, a directory of restaurants and food retailers at a particular CF property. Working with food service logistics company Deliverect, retailers can create a virtual storefront, while also integrating third part orders in a single platform. CF Eats is now available in all CF properties.

The two new initiatives join a partnership with ReturnBear, which CF announced in March would be launching physical drop-off points at its shopping centres. The service allows customers to drop off returns and receive refunds from multiple retailers – including ecommerce orders – at a single place, making the process easier. For the retailers, it handles the processing of returns, making restocking the item more efficient.

The ReturnBear service launched in July at CF Toronto Eaton Centre and CF Fairview Mall. CF is incentivizing customers to try the service with free $5 CF gift cards.