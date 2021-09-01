The 2022 AToMiC Awards co-chairs announced Nina Patel and Ian MacKenzie will lead jury deliberation for next year's awards, which has now opened for entries.

By Lindsay Beaudoin

Patel, VP of brand and innovation at Kraft Heinz, is responsible for strategic growth plans, creative, media planning and innovation ideation through to commercialization across iconic brands like Heinz Ketchup, KD, Kraft Peanut Butter and Philadelphia cream cheese.

Mackenzie, CCO at Performance Art, has spent 15 years in the business, first as writer then creative director, working at the forefront of digital and creative innovation – work that has earned more than 400 awards for creativity and effectiveness.

The duo will be joined by a robust, diverse group of jury members, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

The AToMiC Awards recognize status quo-changing work spanning advertising, technology, media creativity and content from brands, agencies, media players and producers alike. And this year strategy has introduced a new category to the awards program: Sustainability.

With the major impact we as humans have on the Anthropocene, the desire to rethink our consumption habits continues to grow. The new Sustainability category celebrates the companies that have been dedicated to reducing their contributions to environmental degradation and offering consumers better choices. It will not only evaluate the program created by a brand, but also the internal choices made throughout the processes of their campaign.

The awards will be given out as part of the AToMiCon conference, set to take place in March next year.

Entries for the 2022 AToMiC Awards are now open, with an early-bird deadline on Friday, Sept. 17. More information on the categories, past juries & winners, as well as eligibility and how to enter can be found on the AToMiC Awards website.