Home Hardware names new head of marketing Laura Baker will assume the role later this month, tasked with elevating its loyalty, CRM and promotional work.

Home Hardware has tapped Laura Baker to lead the company’s marketing efforts as its VP of marketing, effective Sept. 20.

Along with building further brand awareness through the retailer’s “Hew’s How” and “Locally Owned. Genuinely Canadian” brand positioning, she is tasked with elevating the company’s loyalty and CRM strategies and improving upon the performance of its promotional programs.

“Laura’s passion for retail, coupled with her ability to turn data-driven insights into effective marketing strategies that drive awareness, consideration, purchase and loyalty make her well positioned to lead our programs,” said Kevin Macnab, president and CEO of Home Hardware Stores Ltd., in a release.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage customer insights, channel performance data and brand insights to drive results,” added Baker.

Baker replaces Rob Wallace, who was promoted to VP of retail operations at the home improvement retailer in June.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in senior marketing roles at Tim Hortons, Sleep Country Canada and, most recently, as head of marketing for Edward Jones Canada.