In Brief: Fuse makes six new hires Plus, Venture wins Alberta Milk account, Notable Group creates new leadership roles and Frank Palmer starts a podcast with NABS.

Fuse adds to creative, client service teams

Fuse Create has made six new hires in Toronto in response to growing work at the agency.

In the creative department, the agency has hired the creative team of art director Patrick Carter and copywriter Mike Furlong, (pictured, above) who join from DentsuOne. At Fuse, the duo will be focused on work with Ricola and CIBC, and agency ECD Steve Miller says the team’s experience in work that grabs attention on social will be put to particularly good use.

In the client services department, Fuse has also hired account supervisor Rouba Lababidi, who will bring experience from Alsayegh and M&C Saatchi to the agency’s CIBC account.

Also joining the team are account coordinators Chatura Gnanaswaran, Nicole Eum, and Nicholas Dinatolo, who will work across accounts and help the agency handle increased demand from clients including Air Miles, Prestige Brands and Maple Leaf.

Venture wins Alberta Milk account

Venture Play – the full-service agency within recently relaunched network Venturepark – has been named marketing agency of record for Alberta Milk following a competitive RFP.

The assignment includes brand strategy, media, creative, public relations, social media and experiential. Work for a 2021 campaign is already underway, and will focus on sustainable dairy farming practices, as well as address evolving consumer behaviour around milk and dairy consumption. Alberta Milk is the association representing over 500 family-owned dairy farms and producers in the province.

Two new directors join Notable’s leadership team

Toronto’s The Notable Group has made additions to its leadership team as the agency looks to invest in the future growth and success, hiring Graham Campbell as director of client service and creative, with Ghaith Rajeh getting a promotion to director of strategy and business development.

Campbell brings experience from senior roles on both the creative and client service side of the business, from agencies including Vibrant, Simon Pure and Proof. Rajeh joined the agency in January, coming off of strategy and business development roles at agencies in Dubai, including Revonic, RAPP and Geometry.

Carli Posner, the agency’s CEO, said both new leaders will play a role in growing the agency’s team and scaling its offering across North America.

NABS debuts podcast and web series with Frank Palmer

PS&Co. chairman Frank Palmer is working with NABS on a digital series where the Marketing Hall of Legends member will host conversations with some of the industry’s biggest names.

Dubbed “Ad Chats,” the series will feature Palmer “opening up his considerable Rolodex” – as Tom Shipman, board co-chair at NABS, described it – for a 13-part series of discussions with major figures in Canada’s ad industry on subjects related to advertising and entrepreneurship. Beyond being entertaining, the series – sponsored by HR company Lifeworks – is also meant to provide insight and intelligence that can benefit the rest of the advertising community. The series will also be used to promote NABS events and donations to the charity.

The first two episodes – featuring interviews with Rethink’s Chris Staples and Venturepark’s Arlene Dickinson – are now available as a podcast on Spotify and web series on YouTube.