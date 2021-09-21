Broken Heart Love Affair hires new VP and DEI lead In addition to working with other client success leaders, Ravi Singh will lead diversity efforts at the growing agency.

Broken Heart Love Affair has added to its account service team with the hire of a new VP of client success, Ravi Singh.

In addition to leading the client service team alongside Joline Matika and Cass Farry, both of whom hold the same role, Singh has been tasked with leading the agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Singh brings more than a decade of experience in client services at several agencies to the role. Most recently, he served as VP and group account director at FCB, leading on several key Canadian accounts, including McCain Foods, Air Canada and Bank of Montreal. Last year, he also became that agency’s DEI lead, working on strategies and programs for its Canadian offices.

Having someone to lead DEI efforts is coming at the right time, as Singh is joining the agency in the midst of a planned growth spurt. Broken Heart Love Affair recently hired creatives Elma Karabegovic and Shannon McCarroll – also from FCB – in August.

Bev Hammond, partner and chief business officer with the agency, said at that time that additional hires would be announced by the end of September as BHLA continues to grow from the team of nine it launched with in March 2020 to a team of 25.