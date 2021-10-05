2021 Strategy Awards: BBDO crowned Grand Prix winner This year's Gold winners include Cossette, FCB, Ogilvy, Milestone, Rethink, Taxi and The Local Collective, and were revealed during day two of MES.

After a year-long hiatus, the Strategy Awards returned in 2021 with a virtual reveal of the Gold winners during day two of the Marketing Evolution Summit (MES).

Jury members gathered to discuss the best strategic planning and insights to come out of Canada, unanimously agreeing that BBDO’s “Parkscapes” campaign for the Regent Park School of Music deserved to be awarded the coveted Grand Prix.

That same campaign – which involved getting the students to create an album of original tracks, sending any royalties and residuals generated by artists sampling the tracks directly back into the school – also went home with two Golds and a Bronze.

Gold trophies were also awarded to agencies Cossette, FCB, Ogilvy, Milestone Integrated Marketing, Rethink, Taxi and The Local Collective for work produced for the Egg Farmers of Canada, BMO, BMW, CDSS, Dove, NUK, London Drugs, The Canadian Women’s Foundation and Roncesvalles Village BIA (see the Gold medalists below).

This year, 17 agencies were recognized for strategic work from the last two years, with strategy opening the competition up for a double cohort after postponing the awards as a result of the pandemic. FCB and Zulu Alpha Kilo, in particular, were among the most awarded shops: the former added 3 Golds, 7 Silvers and 2 Bronze to its mantle, while the latter added 8 Silvers and 1 Bronze.

Watch what the co-chairs and some of this year’s jurors had to say about the work that won Gold in the virtual roundtable from today’s MES conference below.

And to see all of the winners, including Silver and Bronze, and their case studies, visit the Strategy Awards site here.

BBDO

Regent Park School of Music

“Parkscapes”

Grand Prix

Gold: Cause/Public Service

Gold: Game Changer

FCB

BMO

“Financial Fairness”

Gold: Evolution Strategy: Keeping it Fresh

BMW

“Stage Your Driveway”

Gold: Connection Strategy

Canadian Down Syndrome Society

“Project Understood”

Gold: Cause/Public Service

Ogilvy Canada

Unilever (Dove)

“Courage is Beautiful”

Gold: Creative Catalyst

Gold: Social/Conversational Strategy

Cossette



Egg Farmers of Canada

“It’s Not Weird”

Gold: Turnaround Strategy

Rethink

London Drugs

“Cards For All”

Gold: Multicultural Strategy

The Local Collective

Roncesvalles Village BIA

“Not For Lease”

Gold: Challenger Strategy

Milestone Integrated Marketing

NUK

“NUK 3am Club”

Gold: Niche Strategy

Taxi

Canadian Women’s Foundation

“Smells Like Inequality”

Gold: Social/Conversational Strategy