Juliet forms an editorial division for non-traditional marketing The new team produces long-form content for clients to help them engage audiences outside of the usual channels.

A sampling of the work created by Juliet’s new editorial division for MailChimp.

Creative agency Juliet has taken insights gleaned through its partnership with MailChimp and built out a new division specifically to produce editorial content.

The agency has been working with MailChimp to produce a stream of content beyond the usual video and still assets a creative agency would produce for a client. To execute on that goal, it adopted a strategy that acts like an online magazine, producing long-form articles to pull audiences in and compel them to take action.

Out of that work, Juliet identified a need among other clients “to adhere to the ways that consumers are now gathering information outside of traditional digital or OOH campaigns,” says Kira Montgomery, partner and chief connections officer with the agency – such as “posting long-form articles on LinkedIn and as part of direct-to-consumer email newsletters.”

The division is led by Greg Bolton, who is serving as editor-in-chief, and Joanna Durkalec, as art director. It is staffed with writers who have backgrounds in journalism, as well as digital creators and project managers from the publishing sector. In all, Juliet has hired more than seven people to help staff the division, says Montgomery.

For MailChimp specifically, the division creates more than 50 pieces of content per month for partner newsletters, social channels, exclusive resource libraries and other projects.

The division also services Harry Rosen and the Directors Guild of Canada Ontario (DGC). With the DGC, it has created Wider Lens, a digital publication featuring a monthly newsletter and podcast.

Juliet’s push into editorial content is just one of the ways the agency has expanded in the past year. In January, it opened an office in Los Angeles specifically to better service American clients, including MailChimp.

This is also not the first time it has launched a new division or project after working with a client on a specific need; in January 2020, through work with Milestones, it founded Real Talk, a research platform that gathers consumer insights through the Slack messaging service.