Corner Office Shifts: Tennis Canada hires new CMO Plus, Smash + Tess adds two to its executive team and Fluent.ai names a new marketing lead.

Anne Belliveau joins Tennis Canada as CMO

Tennis Canada has hired veteran marketing leader Anne Belliveau as SVP and CMO. She is tasked with leading the organization’s marketing, communications and business partnerships groups, as well as overseeing Tennis Canada’s global brand, marketing vision and strategies.

She will also be part of Tennis Canada’s leadership team and contribute to its digital transformation. The ongoing process is meant to make Tennis Canada a leader in elements of the sport that are becoming increasingly digitized, as well as accessibility, and the organization is exploring avenues that include everything from esports to NFTs.

Belliveau spent the last two-and-a-half years as CMO at Montreal comedy company Just For Laughs, and has also been VP of business brand and marketing communications at Telus.

Smash + Tess adds two VPs to executive team

Vancouver-based fashion brand Smash + Tess has hired Bree Stanlake as VP of growth and Laura Stroshin as VP of product.

A cross-functional role, Stanlake will lead the Smash + Tess’ growth strategy; the brand, best known for its romper, currently sells through its own ecommerce platform, as well as through distribution in Well.ca, Indigo, Envy and boutique stores across Canada. Stanlake was most recently head of retail at former Reigning Champ parent company CYC, and has also held senior roles at Aritzia, Bailey Nelson and Lululemon.

Stroshin will lead Smash + Tess’ product design, merchandising and production teams. She is coming off of three years as a senior brand manager at Canadian Tire, where she led the brand team for its outdoor division, and has also had a range of senior brand and product roles over eight years at Arc’teryx.

Fluent.ai

Speech recognition company Fluent.ai has brought on Jean-Marc Robillard to be its director of marketing.

Robillard has been tasked with leading the Montreal company’s marketing strategy, with a focus on product promotion, digital and content marketing, as well as partnership opportunities aimed at driving consumer education on AI and voice recognition.

Fluent.ai’s AI-powered products include Wakeworld – technology that facilitates sleeping devices to listen only for keywords that will turn them on or activate them – and Air, speech recognition tech that bypasses the need for speech-to-text translation.

Robillard was most recently manager of marketing and digital strategy for security and crisis management company Crisis24 and has held leadership roles with Genetec and nGUVU.