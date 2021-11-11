Egg Farmers write a book to crack down on egg myths The wisecracking book aims to counteract notions about health that have trickled down to younger consumers.

The Egg Farmers of Canada are looking to fight the ways some consumers have been misinformed about eggs with hard-boiled facts.

A new campaign hinges on a coffee table book titled “The Super Legit Book of Really Real Egg Facts.” The book’s primary aim is to tackle the misconception that eggs cause an increase in cholesterol levels in those who eat them.

The Egg Farmers of Canada have always tried to tackle nutrition alongside their mainstream marketing efforts, says Kim Kesseler, senior nutrition officer at the organization. This year, however, it is adjusting its cholesterol messaging to target a younger group than its usual 50+ audience.

“In the past, the programs addressing cholesterol were specifically targeted at an older-skewing audience, because we knew cholesterol concerns are higher in that group,” says Kesseler, while ads targeted to younger groups have taken more of a kooky approach to expanding the meal occasions they consider eggs for. “But when we researched this again in 2020, we found those concerns were shifting from that 50+ segment to adults aged 18 to 39, who are more the professional couple or young family.”

By turning that same wisecracking tone to a new subject, the hope is that the coffee table book will provide the organization with a new and creative way to break through with its messaging.

“Media and influencers get dozens, if not hundreds, of things sent to them every week and we needed to make sure our message could compete with that,” says Josh Budd, CCO with Citizen Relations, which developed the book and the campaign around it. “The book is a little absurd, but we’re fighting fire with fire a little bit. We need to be absurd on our end so the people paying attention to those myths online can hear our message as well.”

To help boost that message, Citizen ran a full-fledged PR campaign. It sent “#CrackingMyths kits” to an array of journalists and influencers in the lifestyle and food space that included the book, as well as a recipe card and serving dish.

In addition, the Egg Farmers partnered with influencers including Abbey Sharp, Laurence Bergeron, Jessi Cruickshank, Brandon Gonez and Alanis Desilets to share content that playfully debunks some of the misconceptions about eggs. Sponsored content – both articles and social posts published by lifestyle outlets TheKit, Glory and Vero – rounded out the campaign.