FCB recruits two ECDs with international experience Leo Barbosa and Cuanan Cronwright join from Grey New York to lead work on clients including Clorox, Home Depot and OLG.

FCB Canada has recruited Leo Barbosa, left, and Cuanan Cronwright from Grey New York.

FCB Canada has bolstered its creative department with the recruitment of two internationally experienced leaders into senior roles at the agency.

Leo Barbosa and Cuanan Cronwright have joined the agency in ECD roles, both having come from Grey New York, where they held group CD roles and led award-winning work for the likes of Pringles and Febreze.

Prior to Grey, Cronwright worked at Publicis New York and Ogilvy in South Africa. He has worked on a variety of clients over his career including Heineken, P&G, Mondelez, Heinz, Volkswagen and SABMiller.

Barbosa, meanwhile, originally hails from Brazil, where he worked at JWT and Ogilvy. He also worked in Sydney at Droga5 and JWT. He has previously worked on clients that include Nike, Coca Cola, Unilever, P&G, Blizzard and EA Sports.

At FCB Canada, the duo will work alongside Jer McNama and Andrew MacPhee, who were promoted into ECD roles earlier this year. They will report to CCO Nancy Crimi-Lamanna and work on a portfolio of clients including Destination Ontario, Foodland Ontario, Clorox, Home Depot and OLG.

“At FCB, we look for people who share our belief in ‘Never Finished’ campaign ideas that can connect along every step of the consumer journey,” says Crimi-Lamanna. “But we also want people who recognize that creativity is an economic multiplier for brands and that the best work is the most effective work. In Leo and Cuanan we have just that.”