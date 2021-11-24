Bleublancrouge changes up its creative leadership ECD Sebastien Rivest is now leading the department in Montreal, and has hired Brigitte Ledermann as his new CD.

New creative leadership at Bleublancrouge’s Montreal office has brought “a wind of change” to the team, according to France Wong, VP and managing director at the agency.

The agency has made its second senior creative hire this year, bringing on creative director Brigitte Ledermann to join ECD Sébastien Rivest.

Ledermann previously spent more than 12 years with J. Walter Thompson (now Wunderman Thompson) and has worked with clients including the Royal Canadian Legion and Mazda, and also brings “unique writing style” and “thoughtful leadership” to the team, Rivest says.

For his part, Rivest joined the agency as ECD in March, bringing several decades of experience in senior creative roles, most recently as CCO and GM of DentsuBos’ Monreal office.

Following Rivest’s arrival, ECD Edmund Lam, who joined the agency in 2020, and Eric Chavagnac, hired as a creative director the year prior, departed the agency – Lam returning to the brand side with Sheertex in the summer and Chavagnac moving to Lg2 in September.

Rivest is now leading the agency’s creative team, and has “brought a new vision to our agency,” Wong said in a release.