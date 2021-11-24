Paradigm adds Trent Burton to growing creative team The former McCann West CD is the first of several hires planned for the team as the agency builds out its expertise.

Paradigm has hired Trent Burton to lead its creative team as the agency continues to shift to meet client demand.

Prior to joining Paradigm, Burton had been working as ECD at McCann West. Much of his experience has been at Western Canadian agencies, including senior roles at Wax Partnership and Taxi.

With Paradigm, he will be based in Calgary but will travel to Toronto frequently for planning, TV production, client meetings and other responsibilities. He will work on clients including the Insurance Bureau of Canada, Edgewell Personal Care (including the brands Schick, Bulldog and Hawaiian Tropic) and Plan International Canada.

In addition to Burton, the agency plans to hire several more creatives to support its art director’s team. That growth is in addition to hires made to its digital and PR teams throughout 2021.

Originally a public relations shop, Paradigm began to transition to a full-service agency more than five years ago. In that time, the agency has added specialization in experiential and digital and now is building out its creative team.

The push to grow its team is driven by “significantly increased demand” from existing clients to expand the scope of its services into creative, “from innovative social content to traditional television ads,” said Mike Abbass, a partner at Paradigm.