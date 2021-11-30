Mint adds new creative director as department continues to expand Laura Rothstein will provide additional mentorship and oversight.

Toronto agency Mint has hired a new creative director to help lead its growing creative team.

Laura Rothstein joins the agency in the role and will support ECD Kim Tarlo in the oversight and mentorship of a department that has more than doubled in size over the past year. She comes to Mint after working for more than four years as an ACD at BBDO Toronto.

Rothstein joins a leadership team that also added Kelly Deuster to head up its strategic practice earlier this year amid a major restructuring that saw the agency expand from its initial expertise in public relations and experiential marketing to put forth a more holistic offering.

“Mint has made an incredible shift during the pandemic, from what it started as in XM and PR – which are still flourishing capabilities – into this other work as well,” Rothstein says.

Rothstein said she was drawn to Mint because “it appealed to the duality of my nature.”

“I wanted to go somewhere where I felt that the work I was doing is closer to what’s actually happening in real life and that’s cool, interesting, and feels really timely,” she says. “But Mint is also very buttoned down and has a strategic plan for growth. Coming from a network agency that has a lot of processes in place, I like the idea of going somewhere that has its own processes.”