Angry Butterfly adds senior strategy expertise Kristian Visconti is bringing the agency's headcount over 20 after one year of operation.

Toronto-based agency Angry Butterfly is rounding out its first year of operation by hiring group strategy director Kristian Visconti.

Visconti (pictured, left)has spent the last two years as as senior strategist at Cossette, working on campaigns for Walmart, Egg Farmers of Canada and Pizza Pops. Of particular relevance to Angry Butterfly’s upstream and multi-channel creative approach is Visconti’s background in CRM and digital strategy.

“The world is in a liminal state and it isn’t going back to the way it was,” says Angry Butterfly’s partner and chief strategy officer Graham Candy. “We are bringing diversified perspectives in work and life experiences to create beauty from that place of chaos. Our creative approach is upstream, big picture and delivered across every channel and touch point along the consumer journey.”

In its first 12 months of operation, Angry Butterfly has grown past its three founding partners to a headcount of 20, as well as six contract staff. In September, the agency hired data scientist Michael Bell (pictured, right) as its data and analytics lead, who is bringing expertise in personalization strategy, performance marketing and machine learning virtually from his home base in Salt Lake City.

Other senior hires Angry Butterfly has brought on since June are senior writer Mith Das from Klick Health, account director Misbah Natour from Taxi, senior program manager client experience Angela O’Neill from Wunderman Thompson New York and project manager Ana Del Monaco.

Among the work Angry Butterfly has done this year are campaigns and strategy development for the Dairy Farmers of Canada, AutoIQ, Fire & Flower and Campari.