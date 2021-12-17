Zulu ends 2021 with new hires and more kudos As the agency picks up another international AOY honor, new CDs and a head of talent aim to fuel success in the new year.

It’s been a big year for Zulu Alpha Kilo, and it’s ending it with a slate of new duties for its creatives and a couple new faces.

Outside of new hires, Zulu has also received a wealth of international recognition in 2021 – most recently, at the Epica Awards, where it not only picked up the most awards, but was dubbed Independent Agency of the Year for its wins.

Leading the changes are the promotions of Jenny Luong, Kevin Sato and Vinay Parmar (pictured, above) to creative director positions. Luong rejoined Zulu last year and has since worked on the agency’s Cineplex, ADCC and HomeEquity Bank campaigns. Over the last four years, Sato and Parmar been part of the teams working on Consonant Skin+Care, Betadine, SingleCut Beersmiths and HomeEquity Bank.

Also on the creative team, Ryan Kukec has been hired as a new ACD, having worked on campaigns for SickKids, Boston Pizza and No Frills during stints at Cossette and John St.

The hires and promotions come as Zulu continues to pick up new and expanded mandates with clients, fueling goals for future growth and attracting more top talent in the year ahead. To keep up that momentum, the agency has hired Sylvia Stultz as head of talent attraction. Most recently in a similar role at Edelman, Stultz will be responsible for leading the agency’s recruitment efforts.

The new promotions and hires are the latest in a string of additions Zulu Alpha Kilo has made over the last six months.

In September, it hired creative director Matt Camara from Doug&Partners, while design director Dejan Djuric and senior designer Jackman Chiu joined Stephanie Yung’s design practice to help move it into new branded environments.

In the strategy department, strategy director Cameron Fleming joined in July from Forsman & Bodenfors, with director of digital strategy Patrick Henderson (from Taxi) following in September.

Adam Palmer was hired as head of production for content division Zulubot, allowing managing director Tom Evans to focus more on growing the content division’s business.

Tracy Wightman was hired as senior digital producer from Leo Burnett, joining a production department that has also added integrated producers Heather Hyland, Jason Pearson and Andrew Sekine since the summer.

In client services, Corina Wilkes was hired from Taxi in August as business group director on the Subaru account, with Jaya Rizzi coming from BBDO as group account director on Bell the next month. Other additions to the account team include account directors Alexa MacDonald, Shauna McKenna, Cosmo Haskard and Erika Dafoe.