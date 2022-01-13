Rethink opens 2022 with creative growth The 16 hires and promotions come after the agency grew its business with Nestle and added work from Lactalis Canada.

Rethink’s hires and promotions, from top to bottom and left to right: Allan Mah, Aman Soin, Amber Arezes, Amira Moussa, Brie Lim, Caroline Friesen, Eric Seymour, Geoff Baillie, Haluka Yagi, Jaclyn McConnell, Julian Rotondo, Marwa Hassan, Michelle Spivak, Robbie Percy, Shawn Weidman and Zach Bautista.

Rethink is kicking off 2022 with a wave of creative hires and promotions, all in direct response to its wins from the previous year.

In its Toronto office, Rethink has added Michelle Spivak as CD. Spivak joins the team from the Grey Group and has experience in both Toronto and New York, where Rethink announced it is opening a new office late last year.

Also joining the Toronto team is Allan Mah, who joins the team as an ACD and has spent the past four years working in freelance CD and art director roles after spending more than five years as a senior art director with Zulu Alpha Kilo.

Rounding out the new hires in Toronto are Amira Moussa, Amber Arezes and Jaclyn McConnell as art directors, as well as Marwa Hassan, Aman Soin and Sean Weidman as copywriters.

In Vancouver, Eric Seymour has joined the agency as ACD after almost five years with One Twenty Three West. Vancouver has also added Haluka Yagi as a junior designer, while Rethink Montreal has hired Julian Rotondo as a senior designer.

In addition to the hires, Rethink has promoted Zach Bautista, Caroline Friesen and Robbie Percy to the CD role in Toronto.

Bautista has been with Rethink since 2017 and played a key role in developing some of the agency’s most recognized work in recent years, including the All Red Puzzle for Heinz Ketchup. Friesen and Percy, meanwhile, joined the team in 2020 and most recently worked on Scotiabank’s “Hockey For All” campaign.

Geoff Baillie and Brie Lim have also been promoted into the ACD role.

The additions are in direct response to Rethink’s recent business wins, which include an expansion of its Nestlé portfolio to include Aero, Häagen-Dazs, Perrier and San Pellegrino, as well as the addition of Lactalis Canada’s Lactancia, Iögo and Olympic brand as new clients.

“We’ve had a ton of growth this year. Not just as an agency, but with our people too,” said Mike Dubrick, ECD and managing partner with Rethink. “It’s exciting to see them thrive and grow into new leadership roles within the agency. And our business growth means we’re in the fortunate position of being able to recruit incredibly talented creatives that believe in the kind of work we love to make.”