Church + State begins new year with new hires The Toronto agency has added to its creative and account teams in response to growing work with existing and new clients.

Church + State has added a handful of new faces in response to business growth. They include (top to bottom, left to right): Haley Kriksic, Rohnny Kosan, Abbie Jack, Max Morandin, Sean E, Andrew Basso, Safiya Kamani and Ethan MacDonald.

Toronto agency Church + State has built out its account service and creative teams with a number of new hires.

Earlier this month, the agency added Haley Kriksic as a group account manager. Kriksic joins the team from Angry Butterfly, where she had been working as an account director. Kriksic has spent much of her career working in account service roles with agencies including Rethink (in Toronto) and Hardhat and The Royals (in Australia).

Joining Kriksic on the account team are Andrew Basso and Sean E, both as account managers. Basso had previously worked in various account roles over the past nearly five years with Blade Creative Branding, while E counts Grey Canada and John St. among the past agencies where he has held account services roles.

These new hires join a host of other faces that have joined the agency in the past few months, including creative group head Rohnny Kosan, formerly at Grip; account manager Abbie Jack, formerly at Zeno Group; account supervisor Max Morandin, formerly at Saatchi & Saatchi; senior writer Safiya Kamani, formerly at Junction 59; and Ethan MacDonald, formerly at Humber College.

The new hires have been made in response to new projects and growth with existing clients.

“We’ve grown across all areas of our expertise,” said Robin Whalen, the agency’s president and CEO. “We’ve been utilizing our ‘Think Do Say’ brand operating system to help develop new brands, rebrand existing ones and create ongoing and always-on content and advertising for a wide variety of clients in a wide variety of sectors.”

Church + State’s client list includes Centennial College, DoorDash, Scouts Canada, Servus Credit Union, SickKids, TruShield Insurance and Walmart Canada.