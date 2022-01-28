Koho takes Taxi as new AOR Among its other duties, the agency will help the fintech launch a new brand platform.

Taxi Canada has been selected by fintech company Koho Financial to serve as its new national agency of record.

Taxi was selected following a review in late 2021, replacing former AOR Ogilvy. The agency “impressed us with their understanding of our business, their success launching and transforming iconic brands, and as well, their speed and agility,” said Alexandru Otrezov, CMO for Koho. “We clicked as a team right away.”

Koho has established itself as one of several players in fintech that aim to give clients access to spending cards through pre-loaded Visa products. A big way that has been reflected in Koho’s brand positioning has been as an alternative to the banks: in 2018, the “Dream Thieves” short film by Cossette showed how Koho was away from the dream-killing fees imposed by banks. A more light-hearted effort by Ogilvy called “The Museum Of BS” showed how traditional banking practices were out of date, with Koho being a modern alternative.

The partnership is effective as of this month. Taxi will be tapped to launch a new brand platform for Koho, as well as provide 360-degree channel planning and always-on support.

Taxi’s first win of 2022 comes after a year in which it bid adieu to long-time client Canadian Tire, but picked up the assignment for Circle K and Couche-Tard.