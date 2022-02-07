How RW&CO is marking Black History Month and IWD The fashion retailer has again invested in long-form content that includes discussions around important DEI topics.

Fashion retailer RW&CO is, once again, contributing to the discourse around important diversity and inclusion topics using long-form content.

“We have had success with longer, rich content around important matters, which matter to our community,” explains Michele Slepekis, VP of marketing and e-commerce at RW&CO. Important discussions, like being a woman from a marginalized group or gender hiring practices, she says, are important to engage with its constituency in a meaningful, ongoing way.

In the past, RW&CO engaged in those conversations with the help of Saudi-born Canadian actor Hamza Haq – who devotes his energies to making the film business more diverse – through its “Rise Up” campaign. Building on that campaign, this season’s “Always on the Rise” creative continues the brand mission to inspire fellow Canadians to rise up to every occasion.

Its latest creative, clocking in at nearly eight minutes, features TV host, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Tyrone Edwards in a fireside chat with Indigenous educator and advocate Michaella Shannon, exploring wide-ranging subjects. The twosome reflect on their experiences to mark Black History Month, as well as March 8th’s International Women’s Day.

The videos will be showcased online and in-store throughout February and March.

Joining Tyrone Edwards and Michaella Shannon are new ambassadors Olympic Silver medalist and seven-time X Games champion snowboarder, Maxence Parrot, who beat Hodgkin’s lymphoma and managed to compete at the highest level, as well as Olympic Gold medalist, two-time Canadian figure skating champ and mental health advocate, Gabrielle Daleman.

The newest ambassadors, Slepekis explains, “represent fresh perspectives and an unstoppable spirit, which perfectly mirrors RW&CO’s core ethos.”

During the pandemic, messaging involved promoting and championing small business and offering the opportunity to win a coaching session with Dragons’ Den investors Manjit Minhas and Lane Merrifield. While their contracts have ended, the TV ambassadors still exist in the RW&CO sphere, with the two continuing to be involved with the brand.

The current campaign is a slightly higher spend, and is built around awareness driving and staying top-of-mind for consumers. BICOM supported with public relations, while Rebl House assisted with content production.