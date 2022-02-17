Strategy names a new publisher Lisa Faktor takes over duties for strategy, Media in Canada and Stimulant, as Mary Maddever takes on a new role within Brunico.

Brunico Communications has appointed Lisa Faktor as publisher for its advertising and marketing news outlet strategy.

The role covers strategy’s full family of brands, which also includes sister news outlets Media in Canada and Stimulant, as well as an event portfolio that includes The Marketing Awards, Agency of the Year, AToMiCON, Strategy Awards and the Media Innovation Awards, among others. She will work in partnership with strategy editor and content director Jennifer Horn, who leads the brand’s editorial and events content.

Faktor first joined Brunico in 2010 as an account manager on Realscreen, and moved to the associate publisher role with strategy and its full family of brands in 2014.

“Lisa is one of the few who truly understands the immense complexity of the Canadian advertising, marketing and media industries, and most importantly, has developed an ability to find opportunity within it,” said Russell Goldstein, Brunico’s president and CEO, in a statement.

Faktor takes over the publisher role from Mary Maddever, who has been named Brunico’s EVP, Canadian media brands and editorial director.

In the new role, Maddever’s oversight of strategy will expand to include Playback – which covers Canada’s film and television production industry – as well as the Banff World Media Festival and technology conference CIX. Maddever will also continue in her role as Brunico’s editorial director, managing policy and development for the content teams on strategy, Playback, Realscreen and Kidscreen.

Back in November, the company hired former Huffington Post senior editor Stephanie Marcus as editor of Media in Canada, working to lead the site’s editorial content with strategy digital editor Josh Kolm, who leads the online daily news product for strategy, Media in Canada and Stimulant.