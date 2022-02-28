Canada’s Marketing Hall of Legends unveils class of 2022 Agency founders, brand execs and an ad lawyer are among this year's inductees.

AMA Toronto has revealed the five industry figures its is welcoming into Canada’s Marketing Hall of Legends this year.

This year’s class of inductees includes Zak Mroueh, who founded agency Zulu Alpha Kilo in 2008 and has served as its chief creative officer ever since; Brenda Pritchard, partner at Gowling WLG, who has worked in the law firm’s advertising and marketing practice since the 1980s, helping clients ensure their ads are both creative and legally compliant; Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose, who has helped the company grow to a globally recognized luxury outwear brand; and Edie Weiss, president and CEO of Radke Film Group, a collection of commercial production companies that includes Radke Films, Steam Films, OPC, Soft Citizen, Filmgroup.TV and Vapor Music.

Rounding out the inductees is posthumous inductee Chris Lang, former chairman of Lang Partnerships Networks. Though Lang’s expertise was in sports, helping brands activate sponsorships, he and his company has helped brands market around other kinds of partnerships across sectors over the last 50 years. Lang passed away in Aug. 2021 at the age of 80.

The recipient of this year’s Marketer-on-the-Rise honour is Marie Chevrier Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Sampler. After beginning her career at J. Walter Thompson, Schwartz founded Sampler – a direct-to-consumer product sampling and technology platform– in 2013.

This year’s class was selected by a jury chaired by 2020 inductee Nancy Marcus. All 2022 inductees will be formally inducted by AMA Toronto at a gala event on May 12.