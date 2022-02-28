Juliet hires new partner and co-head of strategy Marc Pardy, previously of 72andSunny, will work alongside recently promoted Kaiti Snell to help shape the agency's brand narrative.

Juliet has brought Marc Pardy on as a new partner and co-head of strategy to help the agency further refine its brand narrative and orientation in the market with both new business and existing clients.

Pardy join the agency from Los Angeles agency 72andSunny, where he had been working as group strategy director and held a number of senior strategy roles over the past five years.

Pardy is based out of Juliet’s L.A. office, which opened last January, but will be working in both the U.S. and Canadian markets – “from the pines to the palms,” he says. He will be working in tandem with Kaiti Snell, who was named partner and co-head of strategy last month after joining the agency as strategy director as part of a host of senior appointments last year.

Pardy says that he will work to centre Juliet’s work around the audience, “bringing the audience back to the heart of our decision making, not as a gatekeeper to our creativity but as an informant and partner to unlock more of it.”

“It’s not about testing more ideas in front of the audience, it’s just about figuring out how to bring them in at the beginning of the process all the way to the very end, and to make sure we’re keeping them in mind in order to build brands meant to last for the ages,” he adds.

Pardy, presently, has been working primarily on new business with the agency, including having a hand in the agency’s recent win of Redbarn Pet Products in the U.S. He says he’s “excited to get back to an independent” after working for 72andSunny, which is held by MDC Partners.

“I want to get into the spirit and energy of entrepreneurship and ragtag, rebellious creativity that makes an independent place like Juliet so attractive and, really, is our competitive edge in the market,” he says.