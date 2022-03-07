The Local Collective named AOR for St Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation The agency's "post-pandemic campaign" will tap the hospital's roots in Toronto's west end.

The St Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation has picked The Local Collective to spearhead its fundraising efforts as its new AOR.

Selected following an RFP process, The Local Collective has been tasked with a post-pandemic campaign and accompanying media plan set to be in-market this spring. The goal is to “re-energize” positive impressions and giving to the hospital, part of the Unity Health Toronto network and located on Toronto’s west end.

Kaitlin Doherty, founder and managing director of The Local Collective, pointed to how the hosptial is “engrained” in the city’s west end as giving it a special story to tell. Valérie Picher, VP of community at SJHCF, echoed that, adding that The Local Collective’s model and strategic approach will allow it to tell that story “in a bold way we haven’t been able to before.”

Last year, St Joseph Health Centre announced “Promise 100.” Named in recognition of the hospital’s 100th anniversary, the fundraising campaign aims to raise $30 million in order to build a new emergency department. The hospital has one of the busiest emergency departments in the country, with roughly 100,000 visits in a typical year.