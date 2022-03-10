NFA adds four senior leaders to Health division The additions across disciplines have been made in response to growth with existing clients and new business wins.

No Fixed Address is growing NFA Health with the addition of four leaders across different areas of expertise.

The new hires span NFA Health’s strategic, creative and medical disciplines and are being made in response to growth both with existing clients and new business.

Joy Panday rejoins NFA Health in the role of ECD, having previously served as a creative director within the division from Jan. 2020 to Oct. 2021. She has worked for a wide array of agencies including Leo Burnett, JWT and Klick Health. In her new role, Panday says she will push the agency’s creative potential by applying modern consumer insights, including DTC and DTP, to put NFA Health “at the forefront of the consumerization of healthcare.”

Joining the agency as its first medical director is Marija Cotic, who has spent the past six years with Klick Health. Cotic will work in tandem with NFA Health’s strategy and creative teams to bring medical and regulatory expertise to their insights and ideas.

Dervla Bracken-Roche, meanwhile, assumes the role of director of healthcare insight and strategy. She brings experience spanning global markets and strategic roles at consultancies including Throughline Strategy and Fresh Squeezed Ideas.

Finally, Hoult joins the agency as director of medical communications and will be responsible for bridging the gap between clinical data and communications materials for physicians and patients.

NFA Health’s client list includes Johnson + Johnson Vision, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Astellas and the Sunnybrook Foundation.

Outside of the health practice, NFA recently hired Kelsey Horne and Alexis Bronstorph to start the agency’s “next chapter” as its new co-CCOs.