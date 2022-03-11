In Brief: Innocean bolsters its Kia team Plus, Rock-It picks up Mary Brown's PR work and Energi wins assignment with Toronto cleantech company.

Innocean adds to creative and account teams

Innocean Worldwide Canada has made a handful of creative and client service hires to service its work with Kia Canada.

On the creative side, Innocean has hired ACD Thomas Hong and art director Madeleine Heaven. Both will report to VP and creative director Bill Newbery and work with the agency’s creative team on work work for Kia Canada. Hong was previously an ACD at dedicated Ford agency GTB, while Heaven comes from the client side, having most recently been a social media manager at Cheekbone Beauty.

In client services, Innocean has hired Zach Gordensky as group account director, brand experiences, a role in which he will work with account director Katie Gallagher to oversee all experiential strategies for Kia Canada. Gordensky was most recently a senior account manager at Mosaic.

Outside of the Kia team, in recent months, Innocean has also hired account supervisor Sameer Narwat on the Hyundai account, Mohit Kumar as a Salesforce Marketing Cloud developer, Jean Kennedy as project manager and Jennifer Cheng as a content editor.

Rock-It wins PR duties for Mary Brown’s Chicken

Rock-It Promotions has been named PR AOR for fried chicken QSR Mary Brown’s Chicken.

As part of the assignment, the Toronto-based agency will handle all strategic and public relations duties, experiential marketing, and talent integration. It will also support the QSR’s brand positioning in a series of launches and partnership announcements planned for the spring and summer.

Mary Brown’s PR assignment was previously handled by Edelman.

Evoco picks Energi to handle PR

Energi PR has won the assignment for sustainable materials company Evoco.

Based in Toronto’s MaRS Discovery District, Evoco is a cleantech innovation company that develops plant-based, renewable products to replace petrochemicals and other harmful materials.

Selected following a competitive process, Energi will handle integrated communications, including both social and traditional media relations, for Canada, the U.S. and Europe, as well as social media strategy, content creation, thought leadership, event support and strategic counsel.