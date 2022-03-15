Arterra recruits new leader from the publishing biz





From print to pinot

In exactly two weeks, John Boynton will buckle down and begin his new role as president and CEO of Arterra Wines.

Boynton is making a jump from publishing to wine, leaving NordStar – the parent company of Torstar – to lead Arterra’s business and its Canadian and imported wines, including Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, Bodacious, Bask, Saintly, Bu and Kim Crawford.

The seasoned business leader was also previously the president and CEO of Torstar, as well as the publisher of the Toronto Star. He’s also held the CMO position at several companies including Aimia, Rogers Wireless and Rogers Communications.

Arterra described Boynton as having a “proven track record of helping companies transform and grow – especially in the digital space.”

The company also pointed to his experience in “building multi-channel consumer relationships through mobile, digital, data and ecommerce,” with Dave Perkins, Arterra’s Board Chair, stating that Boynton was recruited to “take our organization to the next level.”