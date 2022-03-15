Arterra recruits new leader from the publishing biz
Plus, Northern Reflections is looking to establish its position with several new hires.
From print to pinot
In exactly two weeks, John Boynton will buckle down and begin his new role as president and CEO of Arterra Wines.
Boynton is making a jump from publishing to wine, leaving NordStar – the parent company of Torstar – to lead Arterra’s business and its Canadian and imported wines, including Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, Bodacious, Bask, Saintly, Bu and Kim Crawford.
The seasoned business leader was also previously the president and CEO of Torstar, as well as the publisher of the Toronto Star. He’s also held the CMO position at several companies including Aimia, Rogers Wireless and Rogers Communications.
Arterra described Boynton as having a “proven track record of helping companies transform and grow – especially in the digital space.”
The company also pointed to his experience in “building multi-channel consumer relationships through mobile, digital, data and ecommerce,” with Dave Perkins, Arterra’s Board Chair, stating that Boynton was recruited to “take our organization to the next level.”
Boynton will succeed Jay Wright, who is retiring after 20 years of leading the Mississauga-based Arterra.
A new chapter
And just like that, Northern Reflections has a trio of new leaders at the helm.
Carolyn Coles-Devine joins the women’s fashion retailer as SVP customer experience and CMO; Maryann Darling is now the SVP, planning, allocation and logistics; and Hanspal Jando steps into the role of CFO.
President Lalonnie Biggar said in a release that Coles-Devine, Darling and Jando arrive at a “pivotal stage of growth for Northern Reflections,” just one year after the 37-year-old retailer was acquired by JAMCO Capital back in March 2021.
The company adds that the appointments “reflect the continued investment towards accelerated growth across ecommerce, stores and omni-channel businesses, in addition to an ongoing commitment to an integrated customer experience.”
Coles-Devine brings 20 years of experience in retail and apparel, having previously led the marketing and digital teams at iconic Canadian brands such as Canada Goose and Lululemon. At those two companies, she was instrumental in building their digital footprint and community during high growth periods, according to Northern Reflections.
Also arriving with experience in the apparel category – having held leadership roles at Holt Refrew and Club Monaco – Darling will help with multi-channel planning, allocation, and inventory management. And new CFO, Jando, will play a role in developing business solutions for the retailer, pulling from his experience at other retailers like Indigo and Red Apple Stores.