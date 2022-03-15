The Hive adds seven, including a new senior leader Shawna Hayman, former lead on Cossette's McDonald's account, has joined the agency's executive team as it responds to new wins.

The Hive is staffing up to meet the heightened demand from a number of new clients, including a new VP and a number of creatives.

Joining The Hive’s executive team is Shawna Hayman, who is being tapped to serve as VP of client services. Hayman comes to the agency by way of Cossette, where she had worked for the past four and a half years, including three years as VP and business lead on the agency’s McDonald’s Canada account. She has also held account roles at John St. and 6Degrees working on digital innovation, experiential and CPG, as well as in CRM at Loyalty One.

In addition to Hayman, The Hive has added six others to its creative and strategic ranks.

Ryan Speziale and Mike Albrecht joined the agency last month from Sid Lee, taking on the role as co-ACDs. The pair have worked as a tandem for more than six years across multiple agencies, working on clients including Nissan, McDonald’s, Skittles, President’s Choice and Adidas.

The agency has also hired Divya Lulla as its director of connections strategy from The Kitchen, as well as Rachel James as copywriter and Kelsey Parker and Masimo Picaku as account managers.

The increased staffing is in direct response to organic and new business growth for the agency. The Hive won an AOR assignment with EQ Bank earlier this month, the latest in a string of wins dating back to last year that include Canopy Growth’s cannabis brand Tweed and retail banner Tokyo Smoke, beer brand Sol, sparkling water brand Clearly Canadian and NHL franchise The New Jersey Devils.