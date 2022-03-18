Dentsumcgarrybowen promotes new creative, client services leaders Michael Aronson and Julien Thiry have taken on ECD duties.

Dentsumcgarrybowen Canada has promoted two new senior creative leaders, tapping longtime employees and creative duo Michael Aronson and Julien Thiry (pictured, above) for co-ECD roles.

The pair have worked together out of DentsuMB’s Montreal office for the past seven years and had been leading the creative practice out of Montreal since the agency was created through the merger of DentsuBos and Mcgarrybowen in 2020. Now they will take on greater responsibilities as they act as CDs for all communications work done by the agency in the Americas, on clients including Arterra Wines Canada and Manulife.

In addition to the new ECDs, DentsuMB has named Jean-François Lalande (pictured, right) its associate VP of client management. Lalande has been with the agency for the past three years and worked on brands including Parkland/Ultramar, EBOX, Fujitsu and Dare. Prior to DentsuMB, he worked in client services for agencies including Lg2 and McCann Montreal.

The promotions follow a successful year for the agency, including international work with Japanese probiotic yogurt brand Yakult. DentsuMB worked with the brand in a campaign that targeted nearly 40 markets globally and tested the agency’s capabilities to work in the pandemic world.

“We had to bring the world to us and recreate locations from key markets, like South America, India, Thailand and Europe,” says Thiry. “We had to be innovated to make sure that these global locations were properly represented.”