Corner Office Shifts: Peter Simons steps aside, Frank & Oak promotes marketer Plus, L'Oreal creates senior positions, while Halo Top taps shopper marketing vet.

By Will Novosedlik

Simons finds new president and CEO

Peter Simons of La Maison Simons has appointed Bernard Leblanc as president and chief executive officer, taking over for Peter Simons.

With Leblanc at the helm, Peter Simons and Richard Simons will continue to sit on the family council and advisory board, governing bodies they created, in addition to remaining the guardians of family values as controlling shareholders.

Leblanc has long been associated with La Maison Simons, beginning his career as a merchandising manager at the retailer in 1994. In 2000, he left the company and spent 15-years at Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), where he held various senior roles in procurement, inventory management and strategic sourcing, eventually serving as VP global business, Parts Accessories and Clothing.

He later rejoined La Maison Simons in 2015 as VP operations, and in 2020 he was named EVP and COO. Leblanc has also been a member of the Board of Advisors since 2019.

Frank & Oak appoints head of product and brand marketing

After only eight months as Frank & Oak’s marketing director, Stephanie Noël has been tapped for the role of head of product and brand marketing.

Noël came to Frank & Oak after a four-year stint at L’Oreal, where she was a marketing and digital manager and later the head of marketing for skincare line La Roche-Posay. At L’Oreal, Noël led digital strategy, product portfolio and brand growth.

The marketer also has experience agency side, where she was a strategist at OMD Montreal, working with brands like Reitmans Canada, Beiersdorf Canada, Standard Life and The Shriners Hospital for Children.

In 2016, Noël was the recipient of the 30 Under 30 Infopresse Prize for her leadership in the media space.

L’Oreal creates two new leadership roles

L’Oreal has named Solenne Lafeytaud as VP and chief corporate affairs and engagement officer, while appointing Marie-Evelyne Francois as its chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Lafeytaud joins L’Oréal with more than 20 years of experience in the communications field, having held several positions in marketing, sales and HR. At L’Oreal, she will build the communications and stakeholder engagement strategies. According to the company, she will focus on building external relations as well as reinforcing employee engagement.

As the company’s new chief DEI officer, Francois will also be a member of the L’Oréal Canada Management Committee. She first joined L’Oreal 22 years ago as a financial controller, and has held various positions within operations ever since. The company pointed to Francois’ cross-functional leadership and ability to rally key players as the reason behind her appointment to this new role.

Halo Top hires managing director for Canadian operations

With over 25 years of experience in the grocery and CPG industry, Anne-Marie Docherty has joined Halo Top as its new managing director, Canada.

Docherty has led shopper marketing insights, as well as business development, marketing and sales at major brands including PepsiCo, McCain and HighLiner. Most recently, she leveraged her expertise in launching a consulting agency that offered strategic development services to the CPG industry.