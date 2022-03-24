Vibrant adds VP of strategy and creative to leadership team Ann Carolyn Lapierre brings retail and fast-moving consumer goods experience to the new position.

Vibrant Marketing has named a new leader to help oversee the agency’s national creative team and guide its efforts with key strategic direction.

The firm has hired Ann Carolyn Lapierre to serve as VP of strategy and creative, a role in which she will spearhead creative product development for clients including BMW, Coppertone and Hudson Bay.

“Adding Ann Carolyn to the Vibrant leadership team further bolsters our strategic insights department and our overall creative output,” says Eric Brouillet, the agency’s president. Lapierre will be working with Greg Baumken, who the agency promoted to a similar VP of strategy and creative role last summer.

Lapierre brings experience in food, health, CPG and retail to the new position, much of that in senior creative and strategy roles. Among that is nearly 13 years as VP of creative and strategy at food and health agency Enzyme, and she has worked with brands including Danone, Loblaw, Metro, Couche-Tard, Indigo, Groupe St-Hubert, Cascades and Canada Bread.

She will be based out of Vibrant’s Montreal office. Between that and its other two offices in Toronto and Vancouver, the agency has a headcount of over 120.