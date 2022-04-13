Mackie Biernacki hires Matt Cammaert as president The former Cheil CEO and Berners Bowie Lee co-founder aims to continue the agency's recent growth.

Toronto independent agency Mackie Biernacki has brought on Matt Cammaert

Cammaert will lead the agency alongside owners and co-founders Steph Mackie and Mark Biernacki. In addition to supporting the agency’s exiting growth and new business, he will aim to drive further growth, as well as “bring significant operational experience to the agency.”

Mackie says the agency had attempted to bring Cammaert in five years ago. Though they couldn’t make it work at the time, she says they have “stayed in touch” since then.

“It took a while, but we’re very excited to have Matt on board,” she says.

Cammaert previously spent nearly eight years running Cheil Canada as its CEO. During his time there, in addition to the agency’s work with Samsung, he helped win business with the Government of Canada, TD, BMO and Yokohama. He also launched production offering CYLNDR, which eventually scaled to a global offering within the Cheil network with multiple offices.

In 2019, he left Cheil to begin a new agency, Berners Bowie Lee.