Mednow urges Canadians to consider a digital pharmacist The brand's first campaign aims to show what it offers over traditional locations that have been accepted as "normal."

Toronto-based digital pharmacy Mednow has launched its first national campaign to build awareness of its brand and coax Canadians who might be wary of digital pharmacies to switch from more traditional, brick-and-mortar businesses.

Ipsos data confirms that Canadians worry about their ability to consult with a pharmacist, the overall cost of and the reliability of delivery from digital pharmacies. Further research by the company has confirmed that the concept is “still new” for Canadians, and the brick-and-mortar experience has “been accepted as normal,” says Leo Tamburri, CD for Mednow. “Our goal with this campaign is to show that there’s a better way.”

Because many Canadians choose their pharmacy based on proximity and convenience, Mednow is looking to show that it can be the best for both – because everything can be done from anywhere, and the products will be delivered directly to their doors.

“We know once people experience Mednow, they keep coming back and they tell their friends and family. That’s why so much of our growth to this point has been through word of mouth,” says Sean Hurley, COO for the company. “This holistic campaign is designed to drive awareness, to invite more people to experience the joy of never having to run to the pharmacy again.”

The campaign is running across TV with spots airing on CBC, CTV, HGTV and CP24. OOH, including billboards throughout the GTA and transit ads on Toronto’s Yonge-University subway line, showcase busy professionals, moms, seniors and caregivers who avail themselves of Mednow’s services to make their lives a little bit easier. Those elements are supported by direct mail and influencer partnerships.

Mednow’s internal creative team developed all assets with video production support from Know Your Onions Productions.