Plus Company creates new roles for longtime execs Media agencies now fall under new president Melanie Dunn's remit as Joseph Leon shifts focus to a data and innovation offering.

Longtime leaders Mélanie Dunn and Joseph Leon have been tapped to fill new executive roles at Plus Company.

Dunn has been promoted to president of the Plus Company Canada. She will retain her role as CEO of Cossette, but add responsibilities overseeing all creative, specialty, media and production agencies operating in Canada. Those include, among others, creative agencies Cossette, Camp Jefferson and K72; media agencies Cossette Media and Jungle; health agency Gene; and production arm Septième.

With his previous responsibilities for Plus Company’s media agencies now under Dunn’s remit, Leon is moving into a newly created role as chair of the innovation group. That group of companies includes affiliate marketing agency All Inclusive Marketing (AIM), marketing tech consultancy Magnet, performance marketing agency PathIQ and Impact Research. He will also work towards building new data, technology, performance and digital media products for Plus Company and its agencies globally.

Plus Company was officially incorporated and revealed last fall, the result of Vision7 and the other international agencies previously owned by China’s BlueFocus coming together to form a new company.

At the time the new deal was first announced, Marchand told strategy that a major part of the offering would be a centralized tech and data team working across agency groups on things like first-party data capture, analysis and segmentation, AI-enabled creative optimization and attribution modelling and analysis. This mirrors what has been going on at the major global ad holding companies, which have been building their data companies with aims of infusing their expertise across disciplines.