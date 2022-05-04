Jessica Borges hired to lead Koo Multicultural As VP at Cossette's internal multicultural agency, the industry vet has been tasked with elevating the work at both agencies.

Cossette’s internal multicultural agency, Koo, has added Jessica Borges, an industry veteran with international experience, into a key role as VP of business leadership.

Borges joins Koo from Maple Diversity Communications, where she had served as CCO and chief strategy officer for the past year. Prior to Maple, she had spent a decade as VP of creative at Dyversity Communications Inc. Borges also brings international experience: she had previously held roles as CD at Impact Y&R in Muscat, Oman and ACD at McCann Worldgroup in Mumbai.

In her role at Koo, Borges will be charged with elevating the work of both Koo and Cossette as a whole, both by making the creative work they produce more inclusive and by leading change within the creative industry as a whole.

“Jessica is a thoughtful leader with a very distinct vision on how brands can communicate in a meaningful way that uplifts all of their stakeholders,” says Daniel Shearer, president of Ontario and West at Cossette. “Her understanding and experience in both the strategy and creative sides of the business will be invaluable in helping us elevate Koo’s existing service offering, while also ensuring that inclusivity remains at the core of the work we produce across Koo and Cossette.”

“EDI-centered campaigns go beyond diverse casting and adaptation for diverse market segments; it’s about leveraging insights with a heavy dose of nuance,” Borges adds. “My background as a creative and strategic advocate gives me the opportunity to take on this new role with a confidence and understanding that lends itself well to creating great work with impact.”