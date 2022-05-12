Blackjet hires Paul Mead to drive its growth The industry veteran will help the agency grow after reinventing itself as a brand and business consultancy.

Paul Mead (left) with Rob Galletta.

Strategy and content consultancy Blackjet is undergoing considerable transformation – and it has taken the first step in that process with the hiring of industry veteran Paul Mead into the role of chief growth officer.

Mead spent the past eight years working in an advisory capacity for a number of companies, and the appointment is the formalization of a role Mead has held with Blackjet over the past two years, helping with strategic planning and reporting. “He’s helped shape our vision for Blackjet as a business,” said Rob Galletta, CEO of Toronto-based Blackjet, “so I’m very pleased he’s agreed to join us on a formal basis.”

Mead is the first of several anticipated additions to the consultancy’s leadership team. Previously operating as a more traditional creative and design agency, Blackjet has been re-imagining itself as more of a brand and business consultancy, offering clients specialists for the challenges and goals they may be facing. In recent years, that approach has been applied to a Webby-nominated online presence for real estate developer Oakridge Park, spearheading a more creative marketing approach for window and door company Jeld Wen and a rebranding for Reunion Coffee Roasters.

In his new role, Mead will focus on Blackjet’s operations, financial performance and merger and acquisition strategies to help position the company – which currently has a headcount of nearly 20 full-time staff – for further growth. Mead delivered in a similar capacity for FCB Canada after joining that agency as president in 1992, helping it grow to become a key market within the global FCB network. He then took on the role of president and CEO for FCB Europe and led a number of restructurings and merger and acquisition strategies.