FCB Canada appoints new VP to lead creative innovation Moving over from FCB/Six, Eli Ferrara will help explore new frontiers ranging from the metaverse to data-fueled creative.

FCB Canada has named Eli Ferrara to a newly-created role as VP of creative innovation.

In the role, Ferrara will help the agency develop expertise in the latest platforms and technologies, while also pioneering new formats and conventions to tackle the needs of FCB Canada’s clients. That will include educating FCB employees and clients on fledgling platforms like the metaverse and gaming, or refining the network’s ability to collect first-party data and integrate it into its work. He will report to the agency’s CCO, Nancy Crimi-Lamanna,

“We recognize how marrying creativity with data and technology can lead to better creative solutions for our clients. It’s at the heart of everything we do and fundamental to fully understanding and intercepting the consumer journey in the most effective way,” said Crimi-Lamanna. “[Eli] combines functional and operational knowledge with thorough analysis of industry, technology and customer trends and competitive analysis.”

Prior to this new role, Ferrara had been director of product, partnerships and emerging technologies at data-focused sister agency FCB/Six, where he worked on several widely recognized campaigns. Among them was the conception and construction of condom brand LifeStyles’ “Publicly Traded” platform, which uses live STI search data to drive inverse pricing on the brand’s condoms. He also played a key role in the development of Walmart’s “Bedtime Stories,” which used AR technology to connect children with incarcerated parents so that they can read to them.