BBDO hires six to bolster its creative bench The first hires announced under CCO Max Geraldo range from senior-level to developing talent.

BBDO Canada’s latest creative hires join Max Geraldo (third from left). From left to right: Andrew Schuler, senior art director; Samantha Harris, senior copywriter; Geraldo, CCO; Olga Netaeva, art director; Hailey Ireland, copywriter; Derek Blair, SVP and CD; Sarah Deziel, ACD and Jake Bundock, ACD.

BBDO Canada has made a number of key hires in a move to grow its creative department under CCO Max Geraldo.

Among the new additions is Jake Bundock, who joins the agency as an ACD. Bundock most recently worked for four years in the same capacity with Cossette, where he worked on SickKids’ “This is Why” campaign, and also has experience working as an art director at Rethink, Cundari and DDB Canada.

Sarah Deziel has also joined the agency as an ACD. Deziel previously worked for five and a half years as an ACD and copywriter at Publicis, on clients including WestJet, Canada Post, Visa and Red Lobster.

Senior creative team Andrew Schuler (art director) and Samantha Harris (copywriter) have also joined the agency, recruited from Sid Lee where they worked on clients including President’s Choice, Voila, Belairdirect, Molson and Marshall’s.

In addition, the agency has added Olga Netaeva as an art director from Cossette and Hailey Ireland as a copywriter from the in-house team at Recipes Unlimited.

The additions are the first announced creative hires since Geraldo assumed the role of CCO in March of last year.

“BBDO is made up of a group of talented people around the world, all in relentless pursuit of creativity and innovation – and Canada is absolutely abundant with that kind of talent,” Geraldo said. “We’ve been focused on finding and attracting even more talent who share our vision in creating progressive work to continue to shape the future of our company and industry.”