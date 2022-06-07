Diamond grows its creative leadership Creative director Jordan Cohen is the latest addition the agency has made to respond to growing remits.

Diamond is expanding its creative leadership team with the hiring of Jordan Cohen into the role of creative director.

Cohen joins the agency with more than a decade of experience in creative roles, half of it in senior roles with John St., Cossette and Rethink. He has worked on brands including McDonald’s, WestJet, Molson Coors, IKEAand A&W and now will lead creative on Diamond’s recently-won TheScore Bet account, as well as for other clients. While with Rethink, he helped set two Guinness World Records.

Cohen joins a growing team, and his addition was prompted by expanding remits with existing clients such as SkipTheDishes, TD and Tim Hortons, as well as work from new clients, including TheScore Bet.

He joins Angela Sung, who was hired into the CD role herself last September after more than four years in the same role with Arrivals + Departures.

Both will be playing leadership roles within the agency and reporting to SVP and CD Dave Stevenson.

The two are among a large number of new hires the agency has made in response to its rapid growth. Diamond has brought on approximately 20 new faces in recent months, according to Max Valiquette, the agency’s chief strategy officer. It is continuing to hire across its teams to meet rising demand.

“Jordan and Angela are exciting new additions to the agency,” says Josh Diamond, partner at the agency. “Both are incredibly accomplished and we are confident they will fit right in building breakthrough work for our clients.”