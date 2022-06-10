Will staffs up its creative and production teams The agency's new talents include a CD and production leader to meet demand from an expanding roster of clients.

Will Creative’s new hires include (from left): Cathlin Arness, studio manager; Eric Gerl, ACD; Brianne Puffer, production director; Danielle Haythorne, CD; Pip Groom, senior producer; Teresa Leung, ACD; and Julian Leland, account coordinator.

Vancouver-based agency Will Creative has brought on a wave of fresh, senior creative and production talents to meet growing demand from its clients.

Among the hires is Danielle Haythorne, who has been hired as a CD. Haythorne most recently worked in the same capacity with 123w, but also has copywriting experience with Rethink, Sid Lee and Innocean Worldwide. She has worked on clients including Molson, Playland, White Spot and the CAA.

Joining Haythorne are two new ACDs, Erich Gerl and Teresa Leung. Gerl most recently had been working freelance, but has also worked as a copywriter with Taxi and Wasserman. Leung, meanwhile, previously worked with ZGM as an art director, and her work for United Way, “United Apart,” won best of show at last year’s Anvil awards.

Brianne Puffer, meanwhile, has been hired by the agency as production director from Point Blank, where she had been a senior producer. She will lead the production team for Will, which also includes the newly-hired Nicole Farley (pictured, right), formerly of Critical Mass, in the role of digital production director. Pip Groom, meanwhile, has been hired as a senior producer.

Finally, the agency has hired Cathlin Arness as studio manager from Taxi and Julian Leland as account coordinator.

The new hires will assist the agency as it tackles an expanding list of clients, including Lush, Xero, Petcurean, Trail Appliances, Banded Peak Brewing, Winegrowers of BC, Appnovation, AbacusNext, Spud, College of Physicians and Surgeons BC and the Vancouver Whitecaps. The agency now has a full-time headcount of 33 with plans to hire more.

“As we grow the agency, it’s important for us to grow with purpose by hiring the right people to help the evolving needs of our client partners,” said Nick Richards, CCO and founder of Will. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the talented individuals we have brought on board.”