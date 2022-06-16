2022 Marketing Awards: Zulu, Rethink, Wunderman Thompson win Best of Shows
A number of campaigns were also recognized with Special Jury Prizes for D&I and acting performances.
Zulu Alpha Kilo was the big winner at Wednesday’s 100th Marketing Awards, taking home two Best of Show wins.
But Rethink and Wunderman Thompson also had a lot to be happy about, as did a number of other agencies that received special recognition from this year’s juries.
The first of Zulu Alpha Kilo’s Best of Show wins came in the Multicultural category for Pfaff Harley-Davidson’s “Tough Turban,” an initiative that allowed Sikh Harley owners to stay safe while recognizing their faith.
The other was in Design, where the agency won for “The Micropedia of Microaggressions,” developed with a group of organizations that included the The Black Business and Professional Association, the Canadian Congress on Diversity and Workplace Equity, Pride at Work and Ryerson University’s Diversity Institute. The program was based around a digital “micropedia” that laid out hundreds of microaggressions people face in their daily lives, aiming to educate people on words and actions they may not even realize are discriminatory and enforce systemic racism.
Zulu Alpha Kilo also won eight Golds for the Harley-Davidson and BBPA work, as well as for Ratesdotca and SingleCut Beersmiths.
Rethink won the Best of Show in Advertising for Heinz Ketchup’s “Hot Dog Pact.” The campaign aimed to start a public movement that would make the ketchup brand a mediator for common grocery store gripe: the fact that hot dogs and buns come in different-sized packages. Serendipitously, the campaign succeeded yesterday when Wonder announced it would make a 10-bun pack to cater to 10-hot dog packs.
On top of its Best of Show win, Rethink won the most Golds of the evening, taking home 15. In addition to wins for several Kraft Heinz campaigns, it also won for work with clients including A&W, Decalthon, IKEA, Molson Canadian, National Magazine Awards, Over The Bridge, Purdy’s and YWCA Metro Vancouver.
The final Best of Show went to Wunderman Thompson in the Craft category for the Royal Canadian Legion’s “The Immortal Poppy.” The campaign – which also won Craft Gold in Art Direction, alongside AD Raj Gupta – created NFTs of poppies, each of which had the names of 118,000 fallen Canadian soldiers digitally engraved in its petals. By encrypting these names into the blockchain, it ensured the names of these soldiers will not be forgotten, no matter how much time passes.
In addition to the Best of Show and Gold wins, several of the Marketing Awards juries felt there were campaigns that deserved extra recognition, particularly when it came to work that advanced goals of diversity, equity and inclusion. The work needed to be a creatively compelling campaign that took an active stance in representing the values of diversity and inclusion through casting, subject matter, involvement with, or commitment to, under-represented communities.
One of those came from the Multicultural jury, which recognized Middle Child for its work on Sephora’s National Indigenous History Month campaign. The Craft jury gave its special prize to Anomaly and Grayson Music’s “#TapeOutHate” for Budweiser, and the Design jury recognized Rethink’s “Ability Signs” for Decalthon. Finally, the Advertising jury added a D&I special prize to the recognition that Zulu received for “Tough Turban.”
The Craft and Public Service juries also each awarded a special prize for Performance to two actors in this year’s Gold-winning campaigns. In Craft, Izaak Smith was recognized for his performance in “Want” for BetterHelp, which also earned Untitled Films a Craft Gold for Julia Lederer’s copywriting. In Public Service, Cheryl Nelson-Singh won for her performance in “SickKids Moms Vs. Hard Day,” which also earned Cossette a Public Service Gold in Online Film.
All of the Gold and Best of Show wins, along with the special jury prizes, can be found below, with all of the winners and their corresponding cases on the Marketing Awards website.
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Black Business and Professional Association, et. al., “The Micropedia of Microaggressions”
Best of Show – Design
Design – Websites/Apps/Mobile
Multicultural – Digital
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”
Best of Show – Multicultural
Advertising Special Jury Prize: D&I
Advertising – Digital – Creative Use of Technology
Advertising – Health & Wellness – Education & Advocacy
Advertising – PR – Community Building
Multicultural – Promotion
Ratesdotca, “Don’t Get Milked”
Advertising – Film – TV Single – 30s & Under
SingleCut Beersmiths, “Notes IPA”
Advertising – Digital – Augmented/Virtual Reality
Rethink
A&W, “Beyond Bait”
Advertising – Digital – Online Video Single – Long-Form
Décathlon, “Ability Signs”
Design Special Jury Prize: D&I
Advertising – OOH – Ambient, Large Scale
Advertising – PR – Integrated Campaign Led By PR
IKEA, “Our Little World”
Craft – Special Effects (w/a52 VFX)
IKEA, “Sustainable Platform”
Advertising – Integrated Campaign
IKEA, “The Cristiano Bottle”
Advertising – Digital – Social Media
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Hot Dog Pact”
Best of Show – Advertising
Advertising – Digital – Social Media
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Heinz Bottleneck”
Advertising – Digital – Apps/Mobile
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Heinz La Tomatina Ketchup”
Advertising – Direct – Best in Collateral
Molson Canadian, “Hockey Night In Canada, Multilingual Edition”
Advertising – Branded Content
Advertising – PR – Community Building
National Magazine Awards, “National Magazine Awards”
Design – Brand Identity
Over The Bridge, “The Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”
Public Service – Health & Wellness – Education & Advocacy
Purdy’s, “Braille Box”
Advertising – Direct – Best in Collateral
YMCA Metro Vancouver, “Wall For Women”
Public Service – Ambient, Large Scale
Wunderman Thompson
HSBC, “The Luckiest Red”
Multicultural – Holiday/Seasonal Advertising
Royal Canadian Legion, “The Immortal Poppy”
Craft – Best of Show
Craft – Art Direction
Cossette
McDonald’s Canada, “Grand Openings”
Advertising – Out-of-home – Point-of-Purchase
Advertising – Out-of-home – Transit Campaign
Advertising – Press – Newspaper Campaign
SickKids, “SickKids Moms Vs. Hard Days”
Public Service Special Jury Prize: Performance (Cheryl Nelson-Singh)
Public Service – Online Film
World Wheelchair Rugby, “Here To Win”
Design – Brand Identity
Design – Logo
Leo Burnett
TD Bank, “Becoming an Investor”
Craft – Editing
Craft – Sound Design (w/Pirate)
Woah Dough, “Woah Dough”
Design – Packaging
Ethnicity Matters
Ford, “There’s No Escape Like Home”
Multicultural – Holiday/Seasonal Advertising
Reitmans, “Diversity Is The Fabric of Canada”
Multicultural – Collaborations
FCB
Air Canada, “Globes Apart”
Craft – Animation
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Mindsets”
Public Service – Community Building
Juniper Park\TBWA
Nissan, “Wonderful Humans – Tremendous Minds”
Advertising – Radio
Craft – Copywriting
Anomaly
Budweiser, “#TapeOutHate”
Craft Special Jury Prize: Diversity & Inclusion (w/Grayson Music)
Broken Heart Love Affair
Internova Travel Group, “Book Human”
Advertising – Film – TV Single – Long-Form
Grayson Music
Budweiser, “#TapeOutHate”
Craft Special Jury Prize: Diversity & Inclusion (w/Anomaly)
Middle Child
Sephora, “National Indigenous History Month Campaign”
Multicultural Special Jury Prize: D&I
Barrett and Welsh
POCAM, “White Space”
Multicultural – Print
a52 VFX
IKEA, “Our Little World”
Craft – Special Effects (w/Rethink)
Cheryl Nelson-Singh
SickKids, “SickKids Moms Vs. Hard Days”
Public Service Special Jury Prize: Performance (w/Cossette)
Izaac Smith
BetterHelp, “Want”
Craft Special Jury Prize: Performance
John St.
No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited), “Aisles of Glory: Legends of the Haul”
Advertising – Digital – Games
Sid Lee
Ellen MacArthur Foundation, “Circular Design for Fashion”
Design – Brouchures/Print Collateral
Pirate
TD Bank, “Becoming an Investor”
Craft – Sound Design (w/Leo Burnett)
School Editing
Sandy Hook Promise, “How To”
Craft – Editing
Taxi
Human Rights Foundation, “Uncomfortable Truth”
Public Service – Direct
Untitled Films
BetterHelp, “Want”
Craft – Copywriting